Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts

Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas for 3-4 days. Mumbai has been given a yellow alert for the next 24 hours and heavy rain is expected in the next 4-5 hours. Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad, too, have been issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours by the weather department. According to the BMC, the city recorded 31.72 mm rain – while the eastern suburbs received 84.40 mm rain, the western suburbs had received 83.02 mm till 8 pm on June 28.