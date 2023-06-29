 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad, too, have been issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours by the weather department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog | Salman Ansari
29 June 2023 07:43 AM IST

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts

Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas for 3-4 days. Mumbai has been given a yellow alert for the next 24 hours and heavy rain is expected in the next 4-5 hours. Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad, too, have been issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours by the weather department. According to the BMC, the city recorded 31.72 mm rain – while the eastern suburbs received 84.40 mm rain, the western suburbs had received 83.02 mm till 8 pm on June 28. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Yellow Alert For Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Mumbai: Retired Ex-Cop Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai: Retired Ex-Cop Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders ₹ 11.65 Cr Refund To Buyer As World One No More The Tallest...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders ₹ 11.65 Cr Refund To Buyer As World One No More The Tallest...

Mumbai: 2 Lakh Passengers In 24 Hours; Metro Becomes Preferred Travel Mode For Commuters

Mumbai: 2 Lakh Passengers In 24 Hours; Metro Becomes Preferred Travel Mode For Commuters

Mumbai: HC Asks RBI To Consider Report To Make Currency Friendly For Visually Impaired People

Mumbai: HC Asks RBI To Consider Report To Make Currency Friendly For Visually Impaired People