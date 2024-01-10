 Mumbai News: 2 Men Arrested For Barging Into Andheri Pub With Revolver, Misbehaving With Women
Among the arrested suspects is Samad Raees Khan (23), a cable operator with six prior criminal cases registered against him at Malvani, Oshiwara, and Andheri police stations. He was found in possession of a revolver.

Updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Pixabay

City crime branch unit 9 apprehended two individuals on Monday morning for reportedly forcibly entering a pub in Amboli, Andheri, brandishing an illicit weapon, and intimidating patrons while behaving inappropriately with women, ToI reported. The authorities have sealed the pub.

One of the accused has six prior criminal cases against him

The second individual, Mohammed Asif Khan, aged 56 and a dry fruit seller from Millat Nagar in Andheri, was also apprehended. Both accused face charges under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (intentional insult to a woman's modesty), as well as under the Arms Act. Inspector Daya Nayak's police team, identifying the suspects from CCTV footage obtained from the Barrel pub, carried out the arrests.

Revolver used was not licensed: Police official

“Police team analysed the CCTV footage and used its sources to trace the accused from Malwani area. The revolver used in the crime was not licensed. We were also able to trace the victim who was molested,” a police official was quoted as saying by ToI.

