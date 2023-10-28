Mumbai News: 2 Colleges Face Action For Failing To Submit Exam Forms | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to take disciplinary action against two colleges for failing to forward exam applications of 37 students before the commencement of the test. The colleges' negligence would have cost the students a term, but the university decided to let them take the test and then completed their formalities.

The third year B.Com students are from colleges located in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai and Girgaon. An official from the university said that while there have been such issues in the past as well, the colleges are usually let off. This is the first time the institutes will face disciplinary action. The exact nature and quantum of punishment is yet to be decided.

Negligence of the colleges

“The problem was caused due to the negligence of the colleges. They were supposed to submit the forms and fees to the university before the exam. They called us on the examday, and we decided to allot seat numbers to students and let them take the test so that they don't lose a year. The other formalities were completed later,” said the official.

The varsity's winter exam session began on Thursday with fifth semester BCom papers. Around 54,000 students took the test on the first day.For the first time, the university stuck stickers bearing details of the students on their answer sheets, instead of having examinees write them manually. The move is aimed at avoid erroneous entries that lead to the results being withheld.

