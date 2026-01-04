Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In ₹10 Lakh Fake Gold Scam; Police Hunt Main Accused

2 Arrested In ₹10 Lakh Fake Gold Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: Dr. D B marg Police have arrested two men in connection with a cheating case involving fake gold, in which a city-based complainant was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of purchasing genuine gold. The crime took place between October 14 and October 16, 2025, while the offence was formally registered on October 26, 2025, at Dr. D.B. Marg police station.

According to police, the incident began on October 14, 2025, near Rajaram Mohanrai Road, Pavwala Building, Grant Road (East), where the main wanted accused, posing under the name Dipu Prajapati, won the complainant’s trust by offering silver coins at a low price. On October 15, the complainant was called near the National Park Metro Station, Borivali, where the accused and his associates again gained his confidence by handing over a small quantity of gold weighing 1.41 grams. The following day, on October 16, 2025, the complainant was summoned to the same location and promised 4–5 kg of genuine gold. As a token amount, the accused collected ₹10 lakh in cash, but instead handed over fake gold, thereby cheating the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and investigation was launched. The arrested accused have been identified as Krishan Chand Mohanlal Waghri (36), originally from Rajasthan and now residing at Shahabad, Haryana and Daulatkumar alias Dinesh Rajaram Waghri (45), originally from Rajasthan and he also resides at Shahabad, Haryana.

Both were arrested on January 1 with the assistance of Shahabad Police Station, Kurukshetra district, Haryana. During the probe, the Crime Detection Team examined CCTV footage from the crime scene, which revealed that while the main accused met the complainant, his accomplices were keeping surveillance nearby. This confirmed the involvement of more than three persons in the crime.

Technical analysis of call detail records (CDRs) of mobile numbers linked to the accused showed that the phones used in the offence were procured from Dharavi, Mumbai, and later traced to Jagadhri and Shahabad in Haryana. Acting on specific intelligence, a police team from Mumbai travelled to Haryana after obtaining senior officers’ permission.

On January 1, a trap was laid with the help of Shahabad police, leading to the detention of the two accused. A search of their makeshift residence was conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, during which incriminating material related to the offence was seized. Police recovered three white-metal coins similar to those given to the complainant and four garlands weighing around 7.5 kg made of yellow metal beads, raising suspicion of their use in similar cheating cases.

The accused were arrested following Supreme Court arrest guidelines. Their relatives were informed as per provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). After medical examination, the accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shahabad, who granted five days’ transit remand.

Read Also Dry Days In Mumbai In January 2026; Full Details Inside

The accused were brought to Mumbai by Rajdhani Express on January 3, and later lodged in the general lock-up after medical examination. They were produced before the Esplande court for further remand. Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Santosh Yevle, Assistant Police Inspector, Dr. D.B. Marg Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/