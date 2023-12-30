Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Student Killed After Tempo Rams Into Bike

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old hotel management student riding pillion on his friend's bike was killed after a speeding tempo rammed into the two-wheeler. The fatal mishap occurred on Thursday, a day after a 22-year-old food delivery executive was mowed down.

In the latest case, Mohammad Kaif Latif Shaikh from Borivali was undergoing training at the JW Marriott, Sahar in Andheri East. His shift timings were from 2pm to 11pm. On the day of the incident, he missed his bus and requested his friend, Atharv Kambale, to drop him. At around 12.15am, they reached the Bisleri Junction in Andheri East. Moments after they crossed a signal, a tempo (MH 02 FX 2430) rammed into the motorcycle from the right side.

The duo lost consciousness and finally when Kambale regained his senses, he noticed the police at the scene. In the meanwhile, Shaikh was taken to Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

The middle-aged tempo driver, Devraom Chaudhary from Andheri, attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police. Based on Kambale's complaint lodged on December 29, a case was filed against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act at the Andheri police station. Inspector Balaji Dahiphale (crime) informed that Chaudhary has been arrested.