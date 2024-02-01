Mumbai News: 17 Yr-Old Ghatkopar Resident Jumps Off High-Rise Building After Family Questions Her Over Involvement With 26-Yr Old Man

suicide | representative image

A 17-year-old college girl died by suicide reportedly after her family reprimanded her over her suspected involvement with a 26-year-old man. The minor, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, lived with her parents and elder brother in a 17-storey SRA building and was a firstyear junior college student. The matter came to light on January 23, when the Pant Nagar police received an alert about a suicide. The girl had flung herself off the high-rise, police said adding that she was taken to Rajawadi Hospital but declared dead before arrival.

At first, the case was registered as accidental death but this changed on Tuesday night when the victim’s mother, a 41-year-old woman, approached police. The woman, who runs a beauty parlour for a living, said that her minor daughter had been involved with a man named Shubham Kharat. Kharat, 26, lives in the same area as their family, the mother told police and a case was registered against him for abetment to suicide.

Mother's statement

According to the mother’s statement to police, Kharat, despite knowing her daughter was a minor, approached her and got romantically involved. She also alleged that Kharat was involved with several other women and was cheating on her daughter. On learning of Kharat’s behaviour, the girl decided to take this extreme step, the mother said.

Police Officer's version

However, police said that the girl had been spotted by her brother while she was talking to Kharat on the road. “Her brother raised a ruckus, as did her parents. We suspect that the girl was so upset that she took such an extreme step. However, as matters are still not clear, our investigations are continuing,” an officer said, adding that it is still not even clear from where the girl jumped. “She lived on the ground floor and went upstairs using the elevator.

She could have jumped off either the 14th, 15th or 16th floors. We are trying to ascertain this fact,” he added. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kevale said, “No arrests have been made so far. A case has been registered against Shubham Kharat under section 306 (abetment to suicide). His role needs to be investigated. We will summon him as and when required and the family members, after the verification.”