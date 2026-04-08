Mumbai News: 1 Arrested For Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders From Kandivali | Details Here

Mumbai: The Charkop Police have arrested one accused in connection with a major theft from Kandivali West, where 27 LPG gas cylinders were stolen from a delivery vehicle. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 25 and 26. The accused had targeted a tempo used for gas distribution and decamped with 27 cylinders, including five filled and 22 empty ones.

According to a report by Mid Day, a 32-year-old tempo driver, identified as Manoj Sharma, has been arrested in the case. The accused wanted to sell the stolen gas cylinders illegally at a reportedly higher price.

Not just this, apart from this, the alleged accused was also involved in over 60 cases of theft and house breaking across Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar & Vasai Virar areas. Currently, an investigation to identify other possible accomplices is underway. Another similar report by NewsMinute stated that goods worth approximately Rs 6 lakh have also been seized in the case.

After the theft in March, the delivery agent of the tempo, Nandkumar Ramraj Soni (35), who was working with Shriji Gas Service in Charkop for the past seven years, filed a complaint about the incident.

In another recent case, the Powai police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stealing gas cylinders and recovered 45 stolen cylinders along with three motorcycles.

The accused, identified as Raj Chandrakant Kamble, a resident of Thane's Vartaknagar area, stole LPG cylinders from multiple areas, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. A report by Mid Day stated that, apart from Kamble, two of his accomplices were also held for allegedly helping him sell the stolen cylinders.

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