Mumbai: Newly-married couple in Ghatkopar die of asphyxiation after gyser gas leak | Representative Image

Mumbai: A newly-married couple from Ghatkopar died after being suffocated due to an alleged gyser gas leakage on Wednesday, March 8.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple, identified as Deepak Shah (40) and Tina Shah (35) were residing in a rented apartment in Ghatkopar's Kukreja Towers.

The couple, reportedly, were not answering their door bell or mobile phone. Their relatives who lived next door then went into their apartment using duplicate keys and found the couple lying lifeless.

Prima Facie case of accidental death

The Pant Nagar police have prima facie registered a case of accidental death report and their bodies had been sent to Rajwadi hospital for postmortem.

Speaking about the incident, the police said that the couple was rushed to hospital after their relatives found them but they were announced dead on arrival.

Nothing suspicious, cops suspect deaths caused by gyser

Meanwhile, another report in Midday quoted DCP (Zone 7) Purushottam Karad saying that there was nothing suspicious inside the home, the shower was running in the bathroom where they were found. He said the deaths could've been caused by gyser.

The report quoted their police sources saying that their bodies had no injury marks. They also said that Deepak had a business a couple of years ago but was currently unemployed.