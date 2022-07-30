Mumbai: Newly-constructed road in Mulund starts developing cracks | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite the instructions from the Chief Minister's Office to repair roads on a war footing, nothing seems to be changed on ground zero. While the BMC is planning to convert the city's 2,055-km-long road network into Cement Concrete (CC) roads, a newly-constructed road in Mulund has started to develop cracks.

The infra complaint was raised by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha who penned a letter to the BMC, stating that the concrete road in Khindipada from Bhandup pumping station to Amar Nagar has cracked. The legislator also demanded an inquiry as the road was built just two months ago.

During the routine inspection, the civic team also observed the structural cracks. Subsequently, the civic body penalised the contractor and directed him to redo the concretisation work.

As per the tender condition, 25 per cent cost of the slab per cracked panel will be recovered as a penalty, read the notice sent to the contractor. BMC additional commissioner (projects) P Velarasu said, "The (Mulund) road was asked to be redone on June 24 itself."

