Mumbai woman survives; was thrown off the 20th floor in Malad

On Thursday, a woman in Mumbai had a miraculous escape after she was allegedly thrown off the terrace of a 20-fllor building by its security guard. Reportedly, she landed on window shed of an 18th-floor-flat and was reduced meanwhile the police is looking for the accused.

According to Mid-day, the 26-year-old woman worked as a domestic help at Blue Horizon towera in Malad. After she was heading home after work at 9.45 am, the security guard, Arjun Singh (35) approached her under the pretext of getting her a job at a new resident's home.

The woman in her complaint had also told the police that he took her on terrace saying he had to get their clothes drying there. She added once there, he slammed her against the ground and eventually threw her off the building.

The Mid-day report reads that the police rescued her and she was treated at Shatabdi hospital for minor injuries and was allowed to go home. The police told them that Singh's motive for her murder is not known and since there's no CCTV camera at the spot, they can reach conclusion only when the accused is arrested.