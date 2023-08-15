Mumbai: New ₹12 Crore Firing Range Facility For City Cops To Be Ready Soon In Ghatkopar

The work of firing range for Mumbai policemen is going on in full swing and very soon city cops will be able to practice firing here.

Giving information, an officer of Mumbai Police said that in Ghatkopar's Bhattawadi, where there was a firing range for the Mumbai Police to practice, will be operational again soon. The work of making this firing range is being done by the PWD (Public Works Department) of the state government.

Rs 12 crore for firing range

The official said that Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of this firing range. It is being built under the guidelines of the firing range set by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

This firing range is being built on a total of 5 acres of land. There will be a firing range of 200 metres. This will be the baffle firing range. Baffle firing range requires one to three acres of land while it is five acres of land. A baffle firing range is a range built in a small space in which there is no danger of being shot by anyone outside it during firing practice.

Mandatory firing practice

According to the police manual, it is compulsory for every personnel (constable or police officer) involved in the police force to fire 15 rounds of bullets as a practice in a year. In which they have to practice using SLR, pistol and carbine.

This firing range was built in Ghatkopar's Bhattwadi in 1963, since then the Mumbai Police used to practice firing there, but in the year 2014 this firing range was closed. The source said that while practicing firing in the year 2014, a private car was hit by a bullet fired. There was no one in the car at that time, so there was no loss of life.

Enhancing Safety Measures

An official told that earlier this firing range was open ground which was unsafe but now this firing range is being built in a completely protective environment and it is safe.

Due to the closure of this firing range in the year 2014, Mumbai Police had to go to Nashik Police Academy or Raigarh to practice firing. Now Ghatkopar will soon be ready as a firing range for Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police will be able to practice firing here.

