Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Arrest Man For Killing Person Who Refused To Give Him ₹300

The Panvel City police arrested a man from Aurangabad for allegedly killing a 27-year-old near Panvel railway station after he refused to give him Rs300.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 4 am, when an argument ensued between two men after the deceased, Vicky Bhopal Chandaliya, who had Rs 500 with him, refused to lend the other any money.

In a fit of rage, the accused, Sachin Arun Shinde, a native of Aurangabad, stabbed Chandaliya in front of Om Bakery, along Maldhakka Road in Panvel and fled. The deceased was found bleeding and injured and was rushed to the Sub District Hospital in Panvel, where he died soon after.

The Panvel City police registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and formed three teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage and technical analysis located the accused in Aurangabad, from where he was subsequently brought to Panvel and arrested within 48 hours of registering the case. Further investigations are ongoing to determine why the accused was in Navi Mumbai or if he was previously acquainted with the deceased.