Mumbai News: MIDC Police's Prompt Action Foils Youth's Suicide Attempt

FPJ

Mumbai: MIDC police saved a life by finding a suicidal person and dissuading him from committing suicide. He was trying to commit suicide due to financial hardship.

On August 10, at 7.30 pm, MIDC police received a message from Cyber Police that in Andheri East, Bilal Ahmad (21) uploaded a photo of hanging himself on Facebook. After receiving the information the first task in front of the MIDC police was to find out the exact location.

The MIDC police found out the exact location through their informer and reached Ahmad's home, at that time Ahmad was trying to hang himself and the door was locked from the inside. The police broke the door and swiftly Ahmad was taken down and the cloth was removed from his neck.

The police counselled him and handed him over to his maternal uncle Murtuza Shaikh.

Under the guidance of Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Anandrao Kashid, Assistant Police Inspector and his team carried out the operation.

