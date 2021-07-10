Mumbai: Nesco jumbo centre gets 24x7 pathology lab

In a move to tackle emergency tests, the BMC has started a 24x7 pathology laboratory at Nesco jumbo Covid centre in Goregaon (E). This is the first jumbo centre to start this facility. The lab will conduct emergency blood tests of critical patients and also CT scans. With this, a patient will not have to go to private or civic labs to get tests done.

Dean of Nesco jumbo centre Neelam Andhrade said, “Earlier, we had to send patients to Cooper hospital to get a CT scan done. However, due to a time limit, only serious patients were sent there. Moreover, the sample collection timing for most laboratories is 7pm. But now, Nesco centre itself has the state-of-the-art facilities which will be used for critical patients.”

“Our jumbo centre is the first to have a pathology laboratory and CT scan facility for in-house patients. We will be carrying out all emergency blood tests that include serum electrolyte, biochemistry and other tests through which we decide the treatment protocol of critical Covid patients,” she said.

Dr. Andhrade further said all this is time consuming and more patients will be benefited. Moreover, they have the capacity of conducting 100 tests per day. “Currently, we are well prepared to handle the third wave regarding which all necessary arrangements are in place, including beds, machines, wards and other facilities. Moreover, we are constructing a paediatric ward which will be functional before the third wave starts,” he added.