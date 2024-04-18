Mumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society

Representative Image |

The Nerul police have arrested two people who in the pretext of tying scaffolding around a housing society for maintenance work, entered a house and made away with gold and cash on April 11.

They had hidden six tolas of gold and Rs 2,000 in cash stolen from the flat in bushes near the society, which were also seized by the police. The duo Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh, 24, and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh, 20, residents of Koparkhairane, entered the residence of engineer-doctor couple at Ishwar Ecstacy society of sector 28.

"While tying the scaffolding, the duo opened the sliding window and entered into the flat and made away with gold and cash available in the locker of their cupboard. When the lady was back home, she found the belongings from the cupboard scattered across the room and the sliding window too was open," assistant police inspector Sachin Dhage said.