 Mumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society

Mumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society

The duo Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh, 24, and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh, 20, residents of Koparkhairane, entered the residence of engineer-doctor couple at Ishwar Ecstacy society of sector 28.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Nerul police have arrested two people who in the pretext of tying scaffolding around a housing society for maintenance work, entered a house and made away with gold and cash on April 11.

Read Also
Mumbai News: South Cyber Cell Arrests Two Suspects In ₹31.50 Lakh Investment Scam Targeting Baker...
article-image

They had hidden six tolas of gold and Rs 2,000 in cash stolen from the flat in bushes near the society, which were also seized by the police. The duo Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh, 24, and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh, 20, residents of Koparkhairane, entered the residence of engineer-doctor couple at Ishwar Ecstacy society of sector 28.

Read Also
Mumbai: IDFC First Bank BKC Branch Reports ₹26 Lakh Online Loan Fraud, Six Booked
article-image

"While tying the scaffolding, the duo opened the sliding window and entered into the flat and made away with gold and cash available in the locker of their cupboard. When the lady was back home, she found the belongings from the cupboard scattered across the room and the sliding window too was open," assistant police inspector Sachin Dhage said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Scorching Heat Turning Your Day Into Nightmare? Here's How You Can Cope With High...

Mumbai: Scorching Heat Turning Your Day Into Nightmare? Here's How You Can Cope With High...

Mumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society

Mumbai: Nerul Police Arrest 2 For Robbery Under Pretext Of Scaffolding Work At Housing Society

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Becomes Key Battleground For State's Political Landscape...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Becomes Key Battleground For State's Political Landscape...

ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹97.79 Crore Belonging To Raj Kundra Under Provisions Of PMLA, 2002

ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹97.79 Crore Belonging To Raj Kundra Under Provisions Of PMLA, 2002

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Narayan Rane Named BJP Candidate For Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Narayan Rane Named BJP Candidate For Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri...