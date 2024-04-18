Mumbai: IDFC First Bank BKC Branch Reports ₹26 Lakh Online Loan Fraud, Six Booked

Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

Six people have been booked for allegedly duping the IDFC First Bank, BKC branch, by availing loans, amounting to Rs 26 lakh, online on the basis of fake documents. So far, no relation among the accused has surfaced. The alleged fraudsters had even undergone a video KYC scrutiny. Some of them even opened accounts with bogus documents. None of the accused have returned their loans.

Discrepancies In Submitted Documents Spark Investigation

The FIR was registered by Pramod Ameta – regional bank manager and vice president (Risk Containment Unit). On March 20, he was informed that several individuals had applied for a personal loan online. When he checked their details, he found irregularities, prompting him to initiate an investigation.

Ameta discovered that the documents submitted by the accused were different from those found with the Income Tax (I-T) department. The details of the PAN cards linked with the Aadhaar cards mismatched. In the I-T records, the names of the accused were found correct, but their addresses and the photos were different, said Ameta, adding that the PAN cards submitted were bogus.

Fraudsters' Identity And Alleged Loan Amounts Revealed In IDFC First Bank Fraud Case

The 'fraudsters' have been identified as Amit Kumar Sharma (who took a loan of Rs4.59 lakh), Abhishek Agarwal (Rs4.59 lakh), Ramesh Kumar (Rs2.5 lakh), Varun Sharma (Rs5 lakh), Vivek Singh (Rs5 lakh) and Darshan Singh (Rs5 lakh). The last three even opened saving accounts using the same forged documents, said Ameta.

A case has been registered against them under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.