Mumbai: Man Loses ₹1.22 Cr In Forex Trading Fraud

A 45-year-old man working in a PSU has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he met a woman on a dating app who duped the victim to the tune of Rs 1.22 crore promising him lucrative returns on investment in forex trading.



According to the police, the victim works at ONGC at Sion. In November last year, the victim had come across a profile of a woman over a dating app. The two began chatting and later the woman shared information about a Telegram ID with the victim.



She then asked the victim if he was interested in earning huge profits through forex trading investment. The scammers then shared a link with the victim after which he was asked to download an app. From November 30 till February 05, the victim ended up investing Rs 1.22 crore over 21 transactions in various bank accounts as per the instructions of the scammer.



However, when the victim demanded his money, the scammers kept asking for more money in order to release his earnings. Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The victim has provided details of the mobile numbers used by the scammers, links shared by them and the beneficiary account details to the police.



The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.