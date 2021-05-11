Mumbai: Nephew kills uncle over a trivial issue in Andheri

A trivial issue led to a 43-year-old man's murder by his own nephew in Gilbert Hill area of Andheri (W). The accused, Sudhakar Poojary, 36, killed his uncle Shivshankar Dhangar on May 9 because the latter asked the accused to mind his language. DN Nagar Police have arrested Poojary and booked him for murder charges on Monday.

According to police, Poojary and Dhangar were relatives and stayed in Shree Krishna Welfare Society on the Gilbert Hill Road in Andheri (W). On May 9, Poojary, medicine delivery boy was passing by Dhangars house at around 10.15pm, where his son, Mahesh, 17, was listening to music on his mobile phone. Mischievously, Poojary snatched Mahesh's earphones, which led to a heated argument and a war of words, wherein the accused began abusing him.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station said, Shivshankar, an autorickshaw driver, came to his teenage son's rescue and scolded Poojary for using foul language. In a heated moment, Poojary pushed his uncle and assaulted him with kicks and fisticuffs, which resulted in Shivshankar's death. The locals rushed for help and took Shivshankar to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The locals immediately alerted police and Mahesh lodged a complaint against his cousin, Sudhakar Poojary, which led to his arrest. While the accused has been arrested for murder charges under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, he has been remanded in police custody for further investigation.