Mumbai: Nepali woman dies by suicide in Dongri guest house, probe ordered

The post-mortem report of the woman has confirmed death by suicide and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Representational Image
A 34-year-old Nepali woman was found hanging from the ceiling in a local guest house in the Dongri area of south Mumbai on Tuesday. The post-mortem report has confirmed death by suicide. A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway.

The matter surfaced when the housekeeper realised that the woman had not ventured out of her room for a day.

He informed the owner, who knocked at the door but got no response. Suspecting foul play, they called the police, who broke open the door.

Victim checked in with a male

As per the guest house’s record, the victim has been identified as Phulmaye Rambhar Kami. She had checked into the guest house a couple of days earlier and was accompanied by a man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources revealed that the woman had gone to Dubai for some work before coming to Mumbai. They have written to the embassy to get more details about her. Meanwhile, a search is underway to trace the unknown man.

