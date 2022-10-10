Mumbai: Neighbour attacks 20-year-old boy; arrested

Photo: Representative Image

A 20-year-old food delivery boy was attacked on Sunday night using a sharp iron cutter by his neighbour in the Chembur area.

According to Tilak Nagar police, the victim, identified as Mohammad Khan, was on his way to his home after work when the incident took place.

"The accused Vinit Kanoji (18) knew the victim for a long time. Their family knew each other as well. However, around six months back, the victim and the accused fought over something and holding that grudge in mind, Kanoji attacked Khan," said assistant police inspector Jagdev Pramod, Tilak Nagar police, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

He further continued, "We are yet to recover the murder weapon that was used by the accused. He is currently remanded to police custody till Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Khan was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where he is still in critical condition.

Police have registered a case against Kanoji for an attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections under the Arms Act.