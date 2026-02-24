Mumbai: Nearly A Month After Launch, AC Locals Disrupt Harbour Line Services |

Mumbai: Nearly a month after air-conditioned (AC) local trains were introduced on the two-track Harbour Line, commuters claim the service has disrupted the regular suburban timetable, with frequent delays and operational glitches affecting both AC and non-AC services.

The AC locals were launched on Republic Day, with 14 services introduced, including one each during the morning and evening peak hours. However, from the very first day, several of these trains have reportedly struggled to maintain their schedule. Railway officials have acknowledged that delays of 20 to 25 minutes have become routine, creating a cascading effect across the Harbour corridor.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, one of the primary issues is the time taken to ensure that the automatic doors of AC coaches are fully shut before departure. At stations such as Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur, passengers are often seen standing near the doors, preventing them from closing properly. Since AC locals cannot operate unless all doors are securely shut, trains end up halting longer than scheduled at platforms.

Technical malfunctions in the door systems have further compounded the problem. “If an AC local is delayed, the normal local running behind it is also affected. A late arrival leads to a late departure, and the delay multiplies across services,” a senior railway official told MT.

Commuters have voiced frustration, particularly during office hours, when even minor disruptions result in overcrowding and missed connections. Several passengers also pointed to last-minute cancellations of AC services, which force ticket refunds and trigger arguments at booking counters. “To avoid disputes, we now ask passengers whether they are sure about travelling by AC before issuing the ticket,” a railway employee at a Harbour Line station told MT

With peak-hour pressure mounting daily, commuters say swift intervention is essential to restore punctuality on the Harbour Line.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/