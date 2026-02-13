Mumbai Ac Locals Draw Massive Response On Harbour Line; 6.4 Lakh Passengers Travel In 16 Days, Says Central Railway |

Mumbai: The newly introduced AC local train services on the Harbour line of the Mumbai Suburban railway network have received an overwhelming response from commuters, with over 6.4 lakh passengers travelling in just 16 days, according to the Central Railway.

In an official statement, Central Railway said that between January 26 and February 10, 2026, a total of 6.40 lakh passengers used the AC local services on the Harbour line, registering an average daily ridership of 40,017 commuters. The services were introduced to offer enhanced comfort and convenience to daily travellers on one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban corridors.

The strong passenger response has also translated into good revenue generation. Central Railway earned Rs 2.38 crore from the sale of AC local tickets during the 16-day period, averaging Rs 14.90 lakh per day. Of this, Rs 1.79 crore was earned from season tickets, while journey tickets contributed Rs 59 lakh.

“The overwhelming response reflects commuters’ growing preference to upgrade from conventional non-AC first and second class travel to the enhanced comfort and convenience of AC local services,” the railway zone said.

At present, Central Railway operates 94 AC local services across its suburban network. Of these, 14 AC local services were introduced on the Harbour line on January 26, 2026, marking a major expansion of air-conditioned travel options for suburban commuters.

Alongside the rollout of AC services, Central Railway has intensified ticket-checking drives to curb irregular and ticketless travel. The Mumbai Division has been conducting frequent special checks in AC locals as well as at stations to ensure the safety and comfort of bona fide passengers.

During the period from January 26 to February 10, 2026, ticket-checking teams detected and penalised 810 cases of irregular travel in Harbour line AC locals, recovering Rs 2.50 lakh as penalty, as reported by The Indian Express. The railway said these drives act as a strong deterrent against ticketless travel and help maintain discipline in premium suburban services.

On a broader scale, Central Railway reported that during the financial year 2025–26 so far (up to February 10, 2026), ticket-checking teams detected 1.01 lakh cases of passengers travelling without tickets or without proper tickets in AC locals across both the Main Line and Harbour Line. A total penalty amount of Rs 3.22 crore has been recovered during this period.

