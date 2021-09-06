Mumbai: Nearly 40,000 applications made by homebuyers for MHADA lottery houses so far

Over 40,000 applications have been received by the Konkan board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) so far for the 8,984 lottery houses. Of which 17,017 people have already paid the minimum deposit amount required for participation in the said housing lottery draw said Nitin Mahajan chief officer of Konkan board, MHADA to the FPJ.

That means, on an average nearly 3,000 applications it receive from homebuyers. In fact, Mahajan is confident that the numbers to increase further considering the kind of response it has received in last 14 days time period itself. "The booking for lottery will be more especially in last week of due date." The MHADA housing draw started from August 24th and the last deadline to make payment of minimum deposit and final submission of applications by the interested homebuyers is September 23rd. While on October 14th the said lottery will be opened and finals names of winners will be declared.

Total 8,984 houses that are being offered by the Konkan board of MHADA are located in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. Of which 6,170 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have also included in this lottery wherein the lottery winners can also avail the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (PMAY-CLSS). In this, the Homebuyers can get subsidy credited into their loan account of upto Rs 2.67 lakh.

While the remaining houses obtained by the Konkan board are from various redevelopment / housing projects.

The lottery houses are divided into category of economically weaker section, lower , middle and higher income as per the monthly salary of interested homebuyers. Like applicants who have monthly income under Rs 25000 can apply for EWS houses by paying Rs 5,000 deposit for per scheme. Similarly, for the LIG houses, the monthly income should be between Rs 25,000 and 50,000 and deposit to be paid is Rs 10,000. MIG buyers should have a monthly income above Rs 50,000 and need to make deposit of Rs 15,000. While for the higher-income group salary should be above Rs 75,000 and deposit is Rs 20,000. Also application fee of Rs 560 on per form is charged.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:49 PM IST