Mumbai: NDRF to train people to fight emergencies | ANI

Mumbai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will provide training to citizens to fight in emergency situations like landslides, flood and land caves-ins during monsoon season.

An official said that the BMC has identified 74 vulnerable spots in Mumbai, out of these, 45 spots such as Kurla, Vikhroli and Saki Naka, Antop Hill, Chembur-Vashinaka, Bhandup and Chunabhatti are identified as most vulnerable spots.BMC believes that if residents are trained then they can save their own and others lives and can help the NDRF too.

Arrangements made in 15 BMC-run schools

As precautionary measures, BMC makes arrangements in 15 BMC-run schools, where people can be shifted during floods and landslides. NDRF will teach locals how to save lives, give first aid to the injured and how to clear traffic so that the fire brigade and NDRF teams can reach the spots.To tackle the natural calamities in Mumbai, three NDRF teams are always kept ready at Andheri Sports complex. But this year BMC has decided to keep two more teams in Mumbai. Every year, the BMC, PWD and collector department of the State Government pays attention to the landslide areas before monsoon. Authorities, Construct security walls, cleans water holes of existing walls. Even, BMC issues notices to residents to vacate the homes.