Mumbai: NCP is the most vulnerable party, Sena should quit MVA; warns Prakash Ambedkar

NCP is politically most vulnerable and hence the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not trust the MVA, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Adv Prakash Ambedkar has said leading to speculations of new political equations in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar, whose VBA had proved to be a major spoiler for the UPA, that consisted of Congress and the NCP, in 2019 assembly elections in the state, had been cosying up with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP for some time. However, at a VBA public meeting at Bhandup on Wednesday night he lashed out at the NCP calling it the ‘most vulnerable' political party in the state.

Congress will contest independently in Nagpur: Ambedkar

“I’ve advised Uddhav Thackeray not to trust the MVA. Even the Supreme Court didn’t dare. They said that the government is not right. But, at the same time asked Shinde to continue,” Ambedkar said at the meeting of his alliance.

Referring to the ED inquiry of state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Ambedkar said that many leaders within the NCP have been told that they will have to face arrest if they don’t join the BJP. “If given a choice between joining BJP and arrest, they will certainly choose the BJP. Hence, in the current politics dominated by the ED, the NCP is politically the most vulnerable party,” Ambedkar added.

Ambedkar also criticised MPCC President Nana Patole saying that he speaks in two voices. “While in Nagpur he says Congress will contest independently and at the MVA meeting he says all are united. Hence, Uddhav Thackeray should also watch carefully what he says,” he said.

