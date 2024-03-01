Mumbai: NCB Busts Gang Of 3 For Trafficking MD

Representational Image | Pixabay

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a gang of three, including a woman, who were allegedly trafficking drugs.

Details of the operation and arrest

According to police officials, they received a tip-off about a movement on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and accordingly, a trap was laid. As per the intelligence, the alleged accused were travelling in a red Swift Dzire car, and they were spotted near Anand Nagar Toll Naka, which falls between Thane and Mulund area on EEH. The police stopped the vehicle, and during the inspection, they found white colour powder pouches, which turned out to be Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

Officials confirmed that MD found were in huge quantities – 270 gram – which the trio had planned to sell or supply to somebody. The three are identified as Varun Tiwari, 21, Asma Sameer Shaikh, 28 and Rohit Gosavi, 25, – all are locals. Shaikh turned out to be a history-sheeter, and later her residence in Kurla was raided by the police. At her house, police found cash of Rs14.69 lakh and 208 gram of gold worth Rs11.70 lakh.

Officials also confirmed that the trio was regular in trafficking and supplying drugs in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas. They allegedly supply drugs to specific “clients” as per the demand.

Police are now probing the trio’s suppliers and buyers, meanwhile, all three have been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.