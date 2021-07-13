Mumbai: NCB arrests Nigerian national who sourced cocaine from South America

A Nigerian national allegedly involved in the sale of cocaine has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Nalasopara on Monday. The officials also seized cocaine in intermediate quantity from the suspect and claimed that the seized contraband is a part of consignment sourced from south American countries like Peru, Brazil and Chile.

The arrested foreign national has been identified as Chukwu Emeka Ogboma alias Michael.

Speaking about the case, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "The NCB Mumbai had received a discreet information that a Nigerian national is involved in illicit sale of cocaine at Nalasopara and nearby areas. Accordingly, the NCB team intercepted the said Nigerian and recovered an intermediate quantity of cocaine."

He added, "Micheal is working for his syndicate members based in Nigeria and was involved in the delivering of drugs on the direction received from Nigeria. The seized contraband is part of consignment sourced from South-American countries. We are probing other members of the syndicate and are trying to bust the supply chain from abroad."