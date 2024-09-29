Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Awards ₹4.50 Crore Compensation To Family Of IT Executive Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, Who Lost His Life In 2022 Road Accident

Mumbai: The National Lok Adalat held in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Saturday awarded Rs 4.50 crore to the relatives of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who lost his life in a road accident in 2022.
About The Accident
Shedge, a senior employee at an IT firm based in Irvine, California, earned an annual salary of USD 110,000. Tragically, on December 9, 2022, he was struck by a truck while riding his scooter on Panvel-Mumbra Road. Shedge's family had sought compensation of Rs 30 crore from the insurance company.
Advocate G. A. Vinod, representing the claimants, highlighted the profound emotional and financial impact of losing their primary breadwinner. Ultimately, the insurance company agreed to settle the claim for Rs 4.50 crore.
