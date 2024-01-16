Mumbai: Nallasopara Passenger Caught With Counterfeit First-Class Season Tickets During Routine Check

FPJ

Mumbai: A vigilant Central Railway (CR) ticket checker from the Mumbai division, Manju Naresh Kumar, uncovered a fraudulent activity involving fake half-yearly first-class season tickets on Monday. The accused passenger, Dipti Nayi from Nallasopara, was held with two counterfeit season tickets for the Virar-Thane route during a routine check in the CSMT-Ghatkopar section.

An official said that the one half-yearly season ticket was from December 11, 2022 to June 10, 2023, while the second one was from June 7, 2023 to December 6, 2023. “Both tickets appeared to be altered colour photocopies, skilfully crafted using computer technology,” the official said.

Expired pass raises doubts

As Manju pressed for the original copy of the expired ticket, Dipti Bhavesh Nai began offering excuses, raising more suspicions. Acting promptly, Manju disembarked the local train at Vidya Vihar, accompanied by the accused passenger. Subsequent investigations unveiled that Dipti had been using fake first-class season tickets for the Virar to Thane route for the past one year. An old counterfeit half-yearly season ticket was also seized from her possession.

As Kumar pressed for the original copy of the expired ticket, Nayi began offering excuses, raising more suspicions. Subsequent probe after disembarking at Vidya Vihar station revealed that Nayi had been using fake first-class season tickets for the past one year. An old counterfeit half-yearly season ticket was also seized from her. Nayi was escorted to Kurla GRP, where another fake disability certificate was found in her possession. An FIR has been lodged regarding the fake document.