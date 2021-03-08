Mumbai: MVA and BJP spar over Maratha quota issue

The ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra on Monday engaged in a verbal duel over the Attorney General’s submission on Maratha reservation in the apex court.

‘’The Attorney General today took a dubious and shocking stance in the Supreme Court on the question of whether the states have the right to create Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) after the 102nd Amendment of the Central Government. We expected that the role of the Attorney General, the highest legal officer of the Central Government, would be clear and conducive to Maratha reservation. However, the Attorney General's argument suggests that the SEBC Act proposing the Maratha Reservation passed by the Maharashtra Legislature in 2018 is not valid. The role of the centre is very shocking and frustrating,’’ said Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

However, Chavan said the apex court has accepted the state government’s major request to issue notices to the states whose reservation cases are pending in the court. The apex court has now sought a response from all states on 50% reservation.

Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for making misleading statements on the Attorney General’s statement in the apex court. ‘’The issue of 102nd amendment was settled in the Bombay High Court while validating the SEBC Act or the Maratha Reservation Act. ‘’So why this issue from the state in the apex court today? The Centre supports state’s demand to issue notices to other states. So who is spreading the wrong news?’’ he asked.