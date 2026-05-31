Mumbai: Muslim MLAs Raise Alarm Over 406 Vacant Posts In Minority Development Department Ahead Of Key Meeting

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Ahead of a crucial meeting of Muslim legislators convened by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Samajwadi Party there is a demand to address several long-pending issues concerning the Muslim community, including the immediate filling of 406 vacant posts in the Minority Development Department.

In a letter addressed to Pawar, who also heads the Minority Development Department, MLA Rais Shaikh who represents Bhiwandi East said the prolonged vacancies have hampered the effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes intended for minority communities.

The Deputy Chief Minister has called a meeting of Muslim MLAs on Monday to discuss the implementation of a calling attention motion related to minority welfare. The meeting marks the first such gathering of Muslim legislators convened by Pawar since she assumed charge of the department.

Highlighting key concerns, Shaikh pointed out that 406 posts in the department have remained vacant for several years. He further noted that 36 newly created positions in the Minority Commissionerate and 85 posts in district offices are yet to be filled.

“The vacancies have adversely affected the functioning of the department and delayed the delivery of benefits to deserving communities,” Shaikh stated.

The MLA also called for the acceleration of work at the Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI), which, he said, has yet to function smoothly. He urged the government to expedite the proposal for establishing an Urdu Ghar in Bhiwandi, noting that although a proposal has been submitted, work has not commenced.

Among his other demands, Shaikh sought the immediate relaunch of the Urdu edition of the state publication Lokrajya, relaxation of eligibility criteria for educational loans offered through the Maulana Azad Financial Development Corporation, and the granting of financial powers to the Superintendent and Executive Officer of the Urdu Sahitya Academy. He also requested the renovation of the academy’s office.

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Shaikh further expressed concern that a socio-economic survey of Muslims assigned to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has not begun despite four years having elapsed since the project was commissioned.

“These matters are directly linked to the development and welfare of the Muslim community and should be resolved without delay,” he said.

Shaikh said he would be unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to prior commitments in his constituency coinciding with his birthday. However, he urged Pawar to carry forward the unfinished work of the Minority Development Department, noting that the late Ajit Pawar had consistently sought to ensure justice for the department.

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