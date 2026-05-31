Marathi Woman Denied Housing In Bhayandar Society Over Ethnicity, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Steps In | File Pic

Bhayandar: A controversy has erupted in Bhayandar after a Marathi woman was allegedly denied housing in a local residential society simply because of her ethnicity.

Ravina Shinde, who runs a local eatery named ‘Shinde Gulacha Chaha and Nashta Center’ in Bhayandar West, has alleged that she was refused a house in the Shree Ram Sadan Society solely because she is Marathi.

Following the incident, Maharashtra State Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited Ravina Shinde’s food stall to show support. Taking serious note of the discrimination, the minister issued strict directives to the local police to initiate legal action against those responsible.

“Any insult to a Marathi person in Maharashtra will not be tolerated,” Minister Sarnaik warned while speaking to the media.

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