 Marathi Woman Denied Housing In Bhayandar Society Over Ethnicity, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Steps In
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Marathi Woman Denied Housing In Bhayandar Society Over Ethnicity, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Steps In

In Bhayandar, Ravina Shinde, who runs ‘Shinde Gulacha Chaha and Nashta Center’, alleged she was denied a flat in Shree Ram Sadan Society due to being Marathi. The incident sparked outrage. Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik visited her stall, assured support, and directed police to take action, warning that discrimination against Marathi people will not be tolerated in the state.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Marathi Woman Denied Housing In Bhayandar Society Over Ethnicity, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Steps In
Marathi Woman Denied Housing In Bhayandar Society Over Ethnicity, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Steps In | File Pic

Bhayandar: A controversy has erupted in Bhayandar after a Marathi woman was allegedly denied housing in a local residential society simply because of her ethnicity.

Ravina Shinde, who runs a local eatery named ‘Shinde Gulacha Chaha and Nashta Center’ in Bhayandar West, has alleged that she was refused a house in the Shree Ram Sadan Society solely because she is Marathi.

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Following the incident, Maharashtra State Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited Ravina Shinde’s food stall to show support. Taking serious note of the discrimination, the minister issued strict directives to the local police to initiate legal action against those responsible.

“Any insult to a Marathi person in Maharashtra will not be tolerated,” Minister Sarnaik warned while speaking to the media.

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