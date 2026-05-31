Palghar: VVMT Bus Driver, Hawker Clash Over Road Blockage Amid Severe Nalasopara Traffic Chaos | Representative Image

Vasai: A heated altercation broke out between a Vasai-Virar Municipal Transport (VVMT) bus driver and an illegal street hawker. Preliminary information reveals that the dispute began when the hawker's setup obstructed the path of the bus. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, once again bringing the persistent issues of illegal hawkers and severe traffic congestion in Nalasopara to the forefront.

The jurisdictions of the Achole and Tulinj police stations in Nalasopara East witness massive crowds during evening hours. The situation is worsened as illegal hawkers set up shop on both sides of the streets, making the already narrow roads even tighter. It was during an attempt to navigate through one such congested bottle-neck that the argument erupted between the transport employee and a hawker.

Frustrated by the constant roadblocks created by the vendors, the bus driver lost his patience, leading to a sharp verbal exchange. Within no time, the argument escalated into pushing and shoving. In the viral video, the bus driver and the hawker can be clearly seen physically clashing with one another. Due to the chaos, traffic in the area ground to a complete standstill for a brief period.

Following the incident, local residents have expressed intense anger toward the municipal administration. Citizens point out that walking has become nearly impossible for pedestrians during the evenings around Nalasopara East station, Achole Road, and the Tulinj area. Angered residents are blaming the sloppy planning and mismanagement of the administration for causing such volatile situations on the streets.

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