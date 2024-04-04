Mumbai: Muslim Community Supports Imams' Livelihood During Ramadan Through Increased Hadiya Contributions

Representative Image | ANI

In the holy month of Ramadan, as the Muslim community indulges itself into prayers, fasting and charity, members of the community have started an initiative to provide better hadiya to the imams. With this initiative, many individuals are contributing towards the imams in their mosques to provide them with a handsome amount which can suffice for the entire year.

In the month of Ramadan, as more Muslims turn into ‘paanch waqt ke namazi’, mosques are full of worshippers offering their prayers. An ‘imam’ is the person who serves at the mosque by reciting the prayers for the worshippers. Although the position of imam is respectable within the community, the imams are not the employees of the mosque and carry out their services in a voluntary manner and in return get paid with a token amount of money called ‘hadiya’, literally meaning ‘gift’.

Zakaat During Ramadan: Supporting Imams' Livelihood

Ramadan also brings the time to give out ‘zakaat’, which mandates the believers to donate 2.5 percent of their annual wealth towards charity. With the concept of zakaat, the community is being requested to support the imams, since they are not paid enough to sustain the livelihood of their family. The unique initiative requests the mosques to increase the amount of hadiya and also requests individuals to contribute for the imams.

Yusuf Abrahani, president of Islam Gymkhana, who started this initiative, said, “Most of the mosques are run by religious trusts and they do not have more money to give out to the imams therefore, I have been requesting people to contribute from their part. People who go to offer prayers, especially five times a day, should also look towards the imam who recites the prayers for them and make small contributions so that their hadiya of Ramadan can be sufficient for their family throughout the year.”

Mosques in Mumbai Unite for Imams' Well-being

Following this initiative, multiple mosques in the city have been motivating people to contribute for the imams. The initiative has a far reaching impact as the community members living outside Maharashtra have also started contributing for the imams in their respective mosques. Here in Mumbai, the imams have been spreading awareness about this initiative during the Friday prayers in the mosques and inspiring more people to contribute towards this noble cause.

“When I started this initiative eight years back, I just posted a video on my facebook page expressing my views and it was an instant hit. Lakhs of people liked the idea and were ready to support the cause. In Mumbai, imams in most of the mosques are receiving a handsome amount as hadiya during this month but some mosques in slum areas are yet to benefit from the cause,” said Abrahani