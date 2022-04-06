Navi Mumbai: No impact in price of dates during Ramadan

The Muslim Holy month of Ramzan has already started and demand for dates has also rising. Traders at the wholesale market say that despite the rise in demand, there is no major impact on the price of dates.

In the wholesale market, dates are available as low as Rs 80 per kg. However, the premium quality dates are commanding a price of Rs 350 to Rs 450 per kg.

According to traders, due to good supply of dates, there is no major price change. “Earlier dates were distributed to neighbouring states and cities from Mumbai. Now, they are importing directly from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, UAE and Oman.

Zaidi from Iran is the most sought-after variety and the wholesale price is around Rs 450 per kg. “Normally, the demand for dates during Ramzan is more when the Holy month falls in winter. Many people avoid eating more dates in summer,” said Viren Shah, a trader from APMC. He added that during summer, the demand for juicy fruits like watermelon and musk melon is more.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:05 PM IST