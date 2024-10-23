 Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The meeting included senior civic officials, Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) Dr. Aarti Singh, and Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satya Narayan.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

In light of the upcoming state assembly elections, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, also the District Election Officer, has directed all law enforcement and financial investigative agencies to strengthen vigilance and enforce law and order. He directed that each organisation should appoint nodal officer for effective coordination. He has also instructed close monitoring of activities at Mumbai's borders, ports, coastlines, airports, and transportation hubs to enable swift responses to any suspicious movements, ensuring a secure and orderly electoral process.

Gagrani held a review meeting on election preparations at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday. The meeting included senior civic officials, Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) Dr. Aarti Singh, and Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satya Narayan. Gagrani emphasised that agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward serious offenses, including money laundering, drug trafficking, illegal alcohol sales, smuggling of precious metals like gold and silver, and hawala operations. He directed to take immediate action to seize any suspicious assets without delay. 

Read Also
'False Charges Of Conspiracy To Overthrow MVA Govt', Anil Deshmukh To Publish Book Ahead Of...
article-image

Gagrani stated, "All concerned agencies should establish joint task forces and deploy them at check posts throughout Mumbai to closely monitor suspicious movements during this period." He also urged the Airports Authority of India to regularly share information about non-scheduled flights with the Mumbai Police and the Income Tax Department. Additionally, he recommended that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) establish a dedicated control room to enhance oversight. He noted that certain constituencies are sensitive regarding financial transactions and instructed that no monetary dealings should occur during the election period. 

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates;...
article-image

Officials from various agencies, including the Income Tax Department, State Excise, Enforcement Directorate, Revenue Intelligence, Central Goods and Services Tax, State Goods and Services Tax, Customs, State Bankers Committee, Narcotics Control, Financial Intelligence Unit, Reserve Bank of India, Coast Guard, Railway Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Airports Authority of India, Civil Aviation Security, Transport Department, and the Law and Order Department of the Mumbai Police, were also present at the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime...

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City