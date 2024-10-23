Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

In light of the upcoming state assembly elections, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, also the District Election Officer, has directed all law enforcement and financial investigative agencies to strengthen vigilance and enforce law and order. He directed that each organisation should appoint nodal officer for effective coordination. He has also instructed close monitoring of activities at Mumbai's borders, ports, coastlines, airports, and transportation hubs to enable swift responses to any suspicious movements, ensuring a secure and orderly electoral process.

Gagrani held a review meeting on election preparations at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday. The meeting included senior civic officials, Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) Dr. Aarti Singh, and Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satya Narayan. Gagrani emphasised that agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward serious offenses, including money laundering, drug trafficking, illegal alcohol sales, smuggling of precious metals like gold and silver, and hawala operations. He directed to take immediate action to seize any suspicious assets without delay.

Gagrani stated, "All concerned agencies should establish joint task forces and deploy them at check posts throughout Mumbai to closely monitor suspicious movements during this period." He also urged the Airports Authority of India to regularly share information about non-scheduled flights with the Mumbai Police and the Income Tax Department. Additionally, he recommended that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) establish a dedicated control room to enhance oversight. He noted that certain constituencies are sensitive regarding financial transactions and instructed that no monetary dealings should occur during the election period.

Officials from various agencies, including the Income Tax Department, State Excise, Enforcement Directorate, Revenue Intelligence, Central Goods and Services Tax, State Goods and Services Tax, Customs, State Bankers Committee, Narcotics Control, Financial Intelligence Unit, Reserve Bank of India, Coast Guard, Railway Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Airports Authority of India, Civil Aviation Security, Transport Department, and the Law and Order Department of the Mumbai Police, were also present at the meeting.