 Mumbai: Mumbra Police Arrest 48-Year-Old Man Co-Accused In Gulshan Kumar Murder Case For Possessing Mephedrone Worth ₹1 Lakh
He has been identified as Imtiyaz Dawood Marchant. A prime accused in Kumar’s murder, Abdul Rauf Merchant, is Imtiyaz’s brother.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Pixabay/ Representative Image

Thane: The Mumbra police have arrested a 48-year-old man for possessing 60 gm of narcotic substance mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh.

He has been identified as Imtiyaz Dawood Marchant, who was a co-accused in the Gulshan Kumar murder case and was subsequently acquitted. A prime accused in Kumar’s murder, Abdul Rauf Merchant, is Imtiyaz’s brother.

The police said Imtiyaz is also a co-accused in the Jainuddin Chaugule murder case in 2000. In that case, he was released on bail and trial is yet to begin.

Raju Pachore, an investigation officer at Mumbra police station, said, “Based on a tipoff that a man would come to Mumbra to sell drugs, we formed a team and laid a trap to arrest Imtiyaz.”

Senior police inspector Anil Shinde said the drive has been initiated to eliminate drug peddlers in the area and that it has been a success to a large extent.

He said, “A total of 390 cases of consuming drugs and 15 cases of possession were registered in this drive.”

