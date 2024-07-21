NCB Mumbai Busts Interstate Drug Cartel, Seizes 3000 Bottles Of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup And Arrests 3 Traffickers

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB-Mumbai) has busted an interstate drug cartel, seized 3000 bottles of Codeine Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and arrested 03 traffickers in a precise operation. The probe has revealed that the said drug is sourced from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NCB, consequent upon the active intelligence and diligent efforts to crackdown the misuse of CBCS in different areas of Mumbai, NCB Mumbai had mounted surveillance near Ulhasnagar, Thane. The agency sources said that the involved interstate traffickers are using different transport services for illegal trafficking of CBCS by mis-declaring the transported goods.



"Extensive efforts led to interception of three traffickers and recovery of illegally diverted 3000 CBCS bottles (300 kilograms) worth Rs 15 lakh. The probe has revealed that the said drug is sourced from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," said an NCB official. The NCB is now probing who had supplied the CBCS to the accused persons.

The three traffickers namely S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were intercepted while receiving the contraband parcel in Ulhasnagar. They ordered CBCS bottles for illegally distributing in the Mumbai areas. "All have criminal background and were in drug trafficking for a long period," officials said.