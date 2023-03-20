 Mumbai: Mulund society members asked to pay ₹15 lakh repair bill after fire in meter room
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mulund society members asked to pay ₹15 lakh repair bill after fire in meter room

Mumbai: Mulund society members asked to pay ₹15 lakh repair bill after fire in meter room

A resident said that people will be forced to live without electricity till the entire issue is resolved.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
A massive fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building at Jagruti society in Mulund West. | File

Following last week's fire at the Jagruti Cooperative Housing Society in Mulund West, residents are now faced with a new problem.

The residents, several of whom were hospitalised, are now expected to pay a nearly ₹15 lakh bill from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) to rebuild the metre room where the fire spread. 

The cost will be carried by the society's 56 households, who are unsure how to pay for it.

Faulty electric circuit

According to the Mumbai fire department, the fire was started by a faulty electric circuit in the metre room, which spread to the electric lines.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Anant S Panchal, secretary of Jagruti CHS, said that residents, worried about footing the bill, were all shifting to their relatives’ homes, adding that Jagruti CHS is a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building and the residents are not financially stable enough to be able to afford the bill.

A resident told HT that people will be forced to live without electricity till the entire issue is resolved.

Another said that each flat would have to shell out ₹25,000 towards the ₹15 lakh bill.

Mulund fire

A massive fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building at Jagruti society in Mulund West. The incident took place on March 15 at around 2.55 pm.

Around 80 people were rescued while ten, including three children, were hospitalised following the blaze.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund society, 10-month-old child among 10 found unconscious as visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Runners & joggers protest outside Worli police station a day after jogger was killed by...

Mumbai: Runners & joggers protest outside Worli police station a day after jogger was killed by...

Mumbai: Mulund society members asked to pay ₹15 lakh repair bill after fire in meter room

Mumbai: Mulund society members asked to pay ₹15 lakh repair bill after fire in meter room

Mumbai: BMC razes slums near Mahim Fort ahead of its restoration; relocates slum dwellers

Mumbai: BMC razes slums near Mahim Fort ahead of its restoration; relocates slum dwellers

Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...

Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...

Mumbai: Members of Shinde Sena assault BJP worker in Dahisar after dispute over banner placement,...

Mumbai: Members of Shinde Sena assault BJP worker in Dahisar after dispute over banner placement,...