Mumbai: Multiple BEST Buses Catch Fire At Sion Depot, Nearby Vehicles Moved To Safety |VIDEO |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus parked at Anik bus depot in Sion, Mumbai, on Monday, triggering panic on the premises. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the bus as the fire spread through the vehicle.

The fire subsequently spread, engulfing eight to ten buses at the depot.

A video shared on X shows the parked BEST bus engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising into the air.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Two BEST Buses At Anik Bus Depot In Sion Reported by @ImAbhi5200 #Sion #BESTBus #MumbaiNews https://t.co/8K8HOtBJpv — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2026

Fire brigade launches operation

After receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The exact cause is yet to be established. The BEST administration and local police are investigating the incident.

Furthermore, buses parked nearby were moved to a safer location to prevent the fire from spreading to other vehicles on the premises.

Bus Fire In September

On September 13 as well, a BEST electric bus had caught fire near Mumbai's Chembur camp area, near the monorail station. No injuries were reported.

After an inspection, it was found that there had been a spark in the battery box, which had led to a short circuit, according to The Indian Express.

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