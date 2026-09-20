Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire After Head-On Collision With Travel Bus In Mulund | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A BEST bus driver was injured after a travel bus collided head-on with the BEST bus at Raily Wolf in Mulund early on Sunday. The collision also triggered a fire in the bonnet compartment of the BEST bus, which was quickly brought under control by the conductor using a fire extinguisher.

The incident took place around 5.50 am when BEST bus number 7715, operating on Route 496/31 from SEEPZ to Teen Hath Naka, was passing through the stretch. A one-way traffic arrangement was in place at Raily Wolf due to ongoing Metro construction work. According to the BEST report, travel bus MH-09-FL-1044, coming from the opposite direction, collided with the BEST bus.

BEST driver Sandeep Namdev Karande, 40, suffered an abdominal injury after hitting the steering wheel and also sustained an injury to his right leg. He was taken to Agarwal Hospital by the bus conductor. Karande was treated and later discharged. He has been advised to undergo a sonography examination and submit the report on Monday.

Following the collision, a fire broke out in the bonnet compartment of the BEST bus. The conductor immediately used the onboard fire extinguisher and doused the flames. The Fire Brigade was also alerted by passengers, but the fire had been completely extinguished before its arrival.

The damaged BEST bus was later towed to Mulund Depot for inspection by the Engineering Department. A Station Diary entry was made at Mulund Police Station against the driver of the travel bus. Police inspected the vehicle and granted permission for it to be used in service, according to BEST officials.

Traffic and accident officials were deployed at the spot to manage the situation and facilitate removal of the damaged bus.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/