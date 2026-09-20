Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: CCTV Captures Speeding BMW Ramming Railing Before Plunging Off Flyover, Flipping Several Times Mid-Air; 3 Killed

A dramatic CCTV footage capturing the fatal BMW crash on Mumbai’s Coastal Road has emerged on social media, showing the car speeding along the flyover before ramming into the railing and plunging onto the road below in the early hours of Sunday.

The footage shows the black BMW hitting the railing on the northbound stretch near Lala College and Lotus Jetty. The impact sends the car airborne, with the vehicle flipping several times before crashing into an area where parking work was underway.

According to Mumbai Police, the accident took place at around 5.03 am on September 20 when the BMW, bearing registration number DD-01-C-6302, was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

Four people were injured in the crash and were rushed to Nair Hospital. However, three of them were declared dead by doctors, while the fourth victim remains under treatment.

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The deceased have been identified as Dhairya Darshan Sheth, 17, Aditya Jakasaniya, 19, and Shanay Gajjar, 21. The injured person has been identified as Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal, 23.

Personnel from Tardeo Police Station reached the spot following the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash and the BMW’s plunge from the Coastal Road bridge.