Mumbai Muharram Poisonous Capsules Case: Accused Fayyaz Premji Possessed Information On Effects Of Poisonous Zinc Capsule Before Distributing Them

Fayaz Premji, 39, the accused who allegedly distributed poisonous zinc capsules during the Mumbai Muharram procession. |

Mumbai: The investigation into the Muharram capsule case has taken a new turn after the accused, Fayyaz Premji, allegedly admitted during police interrogation that he had researched the hazardous effects of zinc phosphide using AI tools.

Fayyaz Premji, a 39-year-old BBA graduate who allegedly distributed poisonous capsules during the Muharram procession, reportedly told investigators that he carried out the act because he viewed the world as his enemy.

According to Mumbai Police's preliminary findings, the accused had harboured deep personal grievances and allegedly wanted to take revenge on society.

Capsules allegedly distributed as painkillers

Police said Premji allegedly distributed the capsules along the Muharram procession route from Dongri to Rahmatabad Cemetery in Reay Road via Hancock Bridge.

Moreover, investigators alleged that Premji, with malicious intent, distributed the capsules by passing them off as painkillers, claiming they were meant to provide relief to participants after performing Qama, a ritual observed by some mourners.

Police have recorded statements from Premji's family members and sent his mobile phone for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing, with officials probing how he procured zinc phosphide, whether he had any history of psychiatric treatment, and whether he acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy.

Several Victims hospitalised

However, the incident came to light after one of the alleged victims consumed the hazardous capsule. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Salman Mohammad Islam Syed, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, developed severe stomach pain, nausea and vomiting after consuming it.

Following the incident, Syed was admitted to Habib Hospital in Dongri, where he is currently undergoing treatment. After his arrest, Premji was produced before a Mumbai court, which remanded him in police custody for two days as the investigation continues.