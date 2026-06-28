Who Is Fayyaz Premji? Pune Man Arrested For Allegedly Distributing Poison-Filled Capsules During Mumbai Muharram Procession |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested Fayyaz Nisar Hussain Premji, the man accused of allegedly distributing capsules filled with the highly toxic chemical zinc phosphide during a Muharram Ashura procession in Byculla. During police interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he 'wanted to kill at least 15,000 people,' sending shockwaves across the city.

What Is Known So Far About The Accused?

According to an NDTV report quoting police sources, Fayyaz Premji is a resident of Pune and is highly educated, having completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. Investigators said he earlier worked in his father’s company before reportedly moving abroad for work. Police revealed that Premji had worked in Iran and Iraq in the past, while his family currently resides in Iran. Officials also said he has been living separately from his wife.

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Around 15 days before the Muharram procession, Premji allegedly arrived in Mumbai and stayed at a lodge in Dongri. During this period, he is believed to have ordered nearly 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide, a deadly chemical commonly used as rat poison, along with approximately 30,000 empty antibiotic capsules through online platforms.

Cops suspect he manually filled the capsules with the toxic substance as part of a larger conspiracy. Police claim he specifically intended to target women participating in the Ashura procession.

According to the probe, the accused distributed the capsules claiming they were painkillers and immunity boosters. In some instances, he allegedly threw them into the crowd calling them 'chocolates' to encourage people to consume them.

How Did The Case Come To Light?

The alleged plot came to light near Rahmatabad Kabristan at Reay Road after a woman reportedly grew suspicious about the free capsules being distributed. She allegedly opened one capsule and discovered unusual powder inside before immediately alerting Byculla Police.

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Police quickly detained Premji and recovered around 14,900 capsules from the spot. Officials said nearly 11 people had already consumed the capsules and later fell ill. All victims were rushed to hospitals and are now reported to be out of danger after receiving timely treatment.

Doctors said zinc phosphide is an extremely hazardous poison. Once ingested, it reacts with stomach acid to release phosphine gas, which can severely damage the heart, lungs, liver and brain. According to the report, medical experts stated that there is no direct antidote available for the poison.

Premji was produced before a court on Saturday night and remanded to two days of police custody. Mumbai Police are now investigating whether the case has any international links or possible terror angle. Further investigation is underway.

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