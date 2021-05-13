Mumbai: MU students find fewer glitches in final year last semester exams

Students appearing for final year last semester examinations of arts, commerce and science Undergraduate (UG) programmes 2020-21 of the University of Mumbai (MU) said this time there are less technical glitches as compared to last year. While, degree colleges affiliated to MU conducting final year last semester exams via online mode said they have learned from last two semester exams and enhanced the virtual exam conducting systems.

Currently, over 1.55 lakh students are appearing for final year last semester exams of MU that will go on till May 21, 2021. Aroma Momeen, a final year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course student said, "I have got used to appearing for online exams now. Sometimes, I am unable to login but the technical glitches are less compared to last winter semester exams."

While Mahendra Khanolkar, a final year Arts student said, "Last year, there were several complaints and reports about technical issues in online exams. But this time, the systems have been improvised. The webpage does not load sometimes during an exam but there is a helpline and technical support team for assistance."

Degree colleges conducting the final semester exams said they have learned from past experiences. Parag Ajagaonkar, principal of NM College, Vile Parle said, "We have got an experience and understanding of conducting online exams after we conducted final year summer semester exams last year and recent winter semester exams via online mode. The assessment process is quick as exams are based on multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format."

Pooja Ramchandani, in-charge principal of HR College, Churchgate, said, "There are some technical issues but we have set up a technical support team to help students. Students who are unable to attempt the final exam due to Covid-19 health crisis will be given a second chance later to appear for the exam."