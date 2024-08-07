 Mumbai: MSRTC Launches 'Shravanat ST Sange Tirthatan' Program For Pilgrimage Tours
The initiative includes one-day and overnight trips organized from various bus depots.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Mumbai: MSRTC Launches 'Shravanat ST Sange Tirthatan' Program For Pilgrimage Tours | Representative Image

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a special initiative, 'Shravanat ST Sange Tirthatan,' to facilitate pilgrimage travel during the holy month of Shravan. Starting August 5, this program offers discounted and free travel to various religious sites across the state.

Key pilgrimage destinations covered in this program include Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar, Marleshwar, Ashtavinayak, Nrusinhawadi, Audumbar, and Maruti Darshan. Women’s self-help groups, senior citizen associations, and other service organizations are actively involved in organizing these group tours.

Confirming the development a senior officer of MSRTC said, "This move aims to make religious travel more accessible and affordable, enhancing the pilgrimage experience and encouraging greater engagement with state transport services during this significant month" .

