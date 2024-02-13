Mumbai: MSRTC Gest First Batch Of Proposed 5,150 AC Electric Buses

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked a significant stride in sustainability and modernization by dedicating the first batch of proposed 5,150 air-conditioned electric buses to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday. Currently MSRTC running nearly 14500 buses daily accross the state out of theses only 137 are electric vehicles. Under this ambitious plan MSRTC has decided to introduce 5,150 more electric buses in next two years. First lot of twenty buses of thses proposed 5,150 buse introduced in the service on Tuesday.

"The first batch of twenty air-conditioned e-buses has already been deployed on the Borivali-Thane-Nashik route. These buses offer the same fare structure as existing Shivshahi buses, with additional discounts for specific demographic groups. Women enjoy a 50% discount, senior citizens aged 65 to 75 receive a 50% reduction, and Amrit senior citizens benefit from a 100% discount," said an official.

Full Fleet Likely To Be Operational In 2 Years:

According to sources, the remaining batches of these eco-friendly buses are expected to roll out in the coming months, with the full fleet anticipated to be operational within the next two years. Addressing a gathering at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, Shinde called for improvements in all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus depots to ensure better passenger amenities and announced surprise inspections to monitor progress.

Move Aimed At Combating Pollution:

The addition of these electric buses marks a significant stride in promoting environmental consciousness, with Shinde emphasizing the importance of transitioning from traditional diesel buses to more eco-friendly LNG buses. This shift aligns with global efforts to combat pollution and reduce the carbon footprint of public transportation.

Apart from environmental benefits, the introduction of these electric buses also addresses social concerns. Shinde affirmed his commitment to promptly resolving pending issues related to MSRTC workers and staff, ensuring a harmonious and conducive working environment.

The move towards sustainable transport is not limited to urban areas, as Shinde emphasized the importance of extending electric and air-conditioned bus services to rural regions. This strategic expansion aims to bring modern and eco-friendly transportation options to all corners of the state, contributing to inclusive development.

To support the widespread use of electric buses, charging stations are being constructed at over 173 bus stands across the state. The phased introduction of these buses, with the first 20 already in service, demonstrates the state's commitment to a sustainable and efficient public transportation system.