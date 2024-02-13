Maharashtra: MSRTC Unveils 20 AC Electric Buses For Borivali/Thane-Nashik Route | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to launch a fleet of 20 air-conditioned (AC) electric buses on the Borivali/Thane-Nashik route. This initiative was taken after AC electric Shivneri buses were launched on the Mumbai-Pune route

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled today at 3pm in Thane, will be graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the Chairman of MSRTC. “The decision to purchase 5,150 AC e-buses reflects a strategic vision for sustainable mobility. Charging stations are being set up at 173 bus stations across the state,” said an official of MSRTC.

“The 34-seater AC e-buses, set to commence operations from today, will maintain fare parity with existing Hirkani buses. Notably, women, senior citizens between 65 to 75 years, and Amrit senior citizens over 75 years will enjoy discounts of 50% and 100%, respectively,” he said.

The service boasts a range of amenities, including air conditioning, semi-luxury seating for 34 people and a 200km on a full charge. With a charging time of 3 to 4 hours. The introduction of Olectra buses, specifically the Shivneri series, adds another layer of credibility to the project. With a commitment to safety, each bus is equipped with fire extinguishers and first aid kits. The Borivali/Thane-Nashik routes, spanning over 150 km, are expected to take approximately 4 to 4.5 hours, providing a reliable and time-efficient option for commuters.