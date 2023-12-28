Mumbai: MRVC Completes Phase-I of Ghatkopar Station Upgrade; Unveils Cutting-Edge Foot Over Bridge & East Deck For Enhanced Commuter Facilities

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation | Facebook

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has successfully concluded Phase-I of the Ghatkopar station improvement project on Thursday, marking a major stride in improving commuter facilities.

According to MRVC, the focal point of this upgrade is the inauguration of a cutting-edge 12-metre wide and 75-metre long middle Foot Over Bridge (FOB), seamlessly connecting the East and West sections of Ghatkopar Station. This newly commissioned FOB includes 3-meter wide staircases on various platforms, strategically placed double discharge staircases, and soon-to-be-operational escalators.

Exciting features

"To further streamline passenger flow, a 15.0-meter wide and 47-meter long East Deck has been introduced, linking the new middle FOB to the existing Metro FOB. This deck features an elevated booking office with five counters, integrating staircase and escalator facilities for efficient movement," said an official.

The comprehensive upgrade plan, with an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore, is being executed in two phases. The first phase, now completed, includes the construction of a booking office, a 12-meter-wide FOB, and the East Deck. The second phase, underway, involves constructing two additional 12-meter-wide FOBs and a nearly 140-meter-long deck over platform number one, aimed at further enhancing station capacity.

Ghatkopar Station, a bustling hub in Central Railway's Mumbai division, witnesses a daily footfall of nearly 3.5 lakh passengers, making it one of the busiest stations of the suburban section of the Central Railway.

MRVC’s CMD Subhash Chand Gupta stated, "With the completion of the first phase, Ghatkopar Station is poised to mark a significant leap forward in Mumbai's rail connectivity, providing a model of modern railway infrastructure."

