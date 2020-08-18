Mumbai: Move to rationalise ready reckoner rates, also plans for a 2% cut in stamp duty

Prospects for the ailing realty market just went from bleak house to bright. A bonanza is in store for property buyers also as the Maharashtra government has proposed to rationalise ready reckoner (RR) rates and a 2 per cent cut in stamp duty up to March 31, 2021, in Mumbai. The revenue department has moved the proposal in a bid to boost the revival of the cash-strapped realty sector and and prop up buyer sentiment.

The proposal will be in line with the income tax department's decision to allow 10% lower than RR valuation of the property. Currently, the state government has not changed RR rates from April but allowed recovery of RR rates applicable for 2019-20 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The revenue department officer currently involved in this exercise, told The Free Press Journal, ''The proposal will be put up before the state cabinet at its next meeting. The objective is to reduce RR rates in zones where they are higher while in the zones where they are lower, they will be brought on a par with the market rates. RR rates are the fare rates of immovable property, on the basis of which market value is calculated and stamp duty is charged on the type of instrument.'' He informed that residential apartments or flats in Mumbai have a ready reckoner rate ranging between Rs. 42,000 and Rs 8,61,000 for every sq mt. However, he explained that the rates vary in the 19 zones and 221 subzones of Greater Mumbai.

''For example, RR rates for flats/apartments in Worli is Rs 1,72,300-5,23,600 per sq mt, in Bandra east, it is Rs 1,11,400-2,89,900 per sq mt while in Goregaon east, it is Rs 51,000-2,20,500 per sq mt. However, there are very few takers because of the economic downturn. With the rationalisation of RR rates, the government expects reduction in cost, drop in sale price and also, a fall in the stamp duty,'' said the officer.